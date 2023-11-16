Spire Wealth Management Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $191.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

