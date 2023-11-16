Spire Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of D opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

View Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.