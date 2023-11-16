Spire Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.70.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.