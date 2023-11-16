Spire Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 215.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 421,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VMBS opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

