Spire Wealth Management Makes New $936,000 Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

