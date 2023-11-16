Spire Wealth Management Purchases 5,009 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,874,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

