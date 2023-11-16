Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

