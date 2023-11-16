Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,371 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 124,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,553,000.

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

