Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,404 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.
AT&T Price Performance
T opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
