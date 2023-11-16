Spire Wealth Management Sells 257 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $213.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.20 and a 12 month high of $214.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.61.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

