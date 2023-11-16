Spire Wealth Management Sells 260 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.