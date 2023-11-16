Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 100.74% and a negative return on equity of 262.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

SBEV opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

