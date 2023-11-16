SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SQZB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $2.82.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SQZ Biotechnologies
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.