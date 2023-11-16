Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Insider Sells $681,005.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 216,280 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

