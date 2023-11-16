Status Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $170.08 million and $12.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017406 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,084.88 or 1.00047454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00011289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004280 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,536,449 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,867,536,448.569934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04480487 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $11,823,419.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

