StealthGas (GASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 27.40%.
StealthGas Price Performance
Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas
Analyst Ratings Changes
GASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on StealthGas from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GASS
About StealthGas
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than StealthGas
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.