StealthGas (GASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. StealthGas has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,096,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 154,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 103.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 287,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of StealthGas by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GASS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on StealthGas from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

