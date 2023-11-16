Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $124.19 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Steem has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $124.19 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,101.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00196253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.57 or 0.00635529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00431245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00133096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 448,637,543 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.