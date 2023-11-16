STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $80,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $203.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.04 and its 200-day moving average is $217.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $163.53 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

