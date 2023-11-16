Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.48.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,917.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,800 shares of company stock worth $4,028,804. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 44,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

