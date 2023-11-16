Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,609 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 848% compared to the typical volume of 803 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Redwire in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $51,263.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,053,750 shares in the company, valued at $122,222,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,976 shares of company stock worth $267,981. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Redwire by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redwire by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Redwire by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 207,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Redwire by 17.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Redwire by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RDW opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Redwire has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $167.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.77.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

