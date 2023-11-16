Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the average daily volume of 873 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,730,000 after buying an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 875,483 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $810.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Wedbush started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

