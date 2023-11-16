Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the average daily volume of 873 call options.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,343,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,730,000 after buying an additional 148,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $101,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,164,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 875,483 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134,472 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $810.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Wedbush started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.
View Our Latest Research Report on HPP
About Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.