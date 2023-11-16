Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,344 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the average daily volume of 5,332 put options.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 236.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Bumble has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.86.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
