Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 12,344 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 132% compared to the average daily volume of 5,332 put options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 236.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Bumble has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

