StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

AVID has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $91.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.37 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Avid Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 134.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

