StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of BYFC opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

