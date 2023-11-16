StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NEWR. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Get New Relic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEWR

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $110,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 29.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.