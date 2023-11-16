StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
Shares of ATHX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $439,087.50, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
