StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $439,087.50, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.59.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

