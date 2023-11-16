StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded at Bank of America

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

STNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.02%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

