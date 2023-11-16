Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $54.72 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002681 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $153.46 million and $54.72 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.04 or 0.05513551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 155,322,747 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.