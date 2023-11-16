Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

LRN opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. Stride has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 348.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after buying an additional 437,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,432,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

