Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Shares of NYSE INN opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $8.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -109.09%.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
