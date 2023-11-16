Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

