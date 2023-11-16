Summit X LLC Buys 312 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

