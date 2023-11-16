Summit X LLC Buys New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.71.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $429.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $433.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $392.96 and a 200-day moving average of $382.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

