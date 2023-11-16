Summit X LLC Sells 293 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $12,075,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $117.72 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average is $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.