Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5637 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SLF opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 191.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,556,000 after purchasing an additional 534,725 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.