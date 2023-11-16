Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5637 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th.
Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE SLF opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
