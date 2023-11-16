Suncor Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.393 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Suncor Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

View Our Latest Report on SU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.