Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

