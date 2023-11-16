Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 914 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SU opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,383,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,893 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,194,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,794,000 after acquiring an additional 762,271 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

