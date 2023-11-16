SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.14. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.