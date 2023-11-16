Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.31.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$852.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.27. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

