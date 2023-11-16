Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $63,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 222 shares of company stock worth $295,861 and have sold 1,151 shares worth $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MKL opened at $1,379.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,459.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,419.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,186.56 and a 1 year high of $1,560.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,531.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.