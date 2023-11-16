Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,662,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $70,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

