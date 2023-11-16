Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Restaurant Brands International worth $86,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,702,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,144,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

