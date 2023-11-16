Swiss National Bank Has $61.18 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roblox were worth $61,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 62.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $389,811.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,227. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

