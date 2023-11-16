Swiss National Bank Has $70.20 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,774,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Coterra Energy worth $70,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

