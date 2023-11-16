Swiss National Bank Has $76.02 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,209,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $76,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 98,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,365,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 131.65%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

