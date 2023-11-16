Swiss National Bank Has $77.13 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $77,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,878,000 after purchasing an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $209.92 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.