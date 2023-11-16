Swiss National Bank Sells 14,600 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $87,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $547.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $12,620,019. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

