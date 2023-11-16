Swiss National Bank Sells 32,300 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Cloudflare worth $64,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $3,374,053.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,668.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $3,374,053.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,668.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,752,517 shares in the company, valued at $116,612,481.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 597,903 shares of company stock worth $37,434,870. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of -116.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.95.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

