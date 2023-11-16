Swiss National Bank Sells 330 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of NVR worth $74,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth $72,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $6,292.17 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,295.51 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,913.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6,015.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 455.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,166 shares of company stock worth $12,042,548. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

