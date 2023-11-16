Swiss National Bank Sells 40,700 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,703,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 235,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 604,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after purchasing an additional 162,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $171.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

